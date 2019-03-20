Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Community Hero
Hometown hero making a difference
Video
Community Parking Garage Delivery
Video
Community Hero Kristi McCloud crocheting for a good cause
A Mission to help others
Richard Probes Community Hero: Honoring children lost to violence
More Community Hero Headlines
Ava Durham and her special birthday mission
Community Hero: Michelle’s Little Free Pantry
Community Hero Tammy Hartley
Helping veterans battle mental illness
Paving the way for Students to get an Ivy League Education
WWII vet who recently turned 100 has died
Marilyn Crosley teaching life lessons on planting, nurturing, and caring for a living things in the garden
Community Hero Tony Williamson IFD Battalion Chief
Community Hero Meagan Reed making a difference to her patients
10-year-old dedicated to helping his neighborhood named Community Hero
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?