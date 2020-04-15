Mission helping in times of need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Active Grace is turning Grace into action and helping to rebuild lives. When Ryan Chapman stepped out on faith to help people in the community, he could never imagine acres and acres of land dedicated to bringing people and families together while giving them a real chance at a new life. Active Grace walks alongside people struggling through job loss, homelessness, and education barriers. Ryan Chapman and his team have a unique way of meeting people's spiritual and physical needs locally and beyond.

Fox 59 and Community Health Network are thrilled to honor Ryan Chapman as the Community Hero for the month of March. For more on what makes Active Grace special watch here or go to https://www.activegrace.info/

