Community invited to funeral procession for Dreasjon Reed, McHale Rose

INDIANAPOLIS – The community is invited to a funeral procession for Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose. They both died in officer involved shootings last May.

Tonight’s gathering is at 5:30 near 62nd and Michigan, which is where an officer shot and killed Reed following a high-speed chase.

Investigators said he got out of the car and was tased, and then he pulled out a gun and shot at officers. As for Rose, IMPD said he lured officers to an apartment complex and then shot at them. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor called it an ambush.