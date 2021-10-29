Community leaders guide families toward support as teen crime surges

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday morning four teenagers were arrested for an armed carjacking on the west side. Some community leaders say this is all a part of an increase in teen crime recently.

”Within the last few months we’ve seen a big rash, an outgrowing of teen violence and it’s concerning,” said Malachi Walker, the founder of Young Men, Inc.

Walker said whether it’s teenagers involved in carjackings or using guns, he’s seeing an increase.

”The first question asked is, ‘Where are the parents?'” said Walker.

He said that is the main concern, it is a parent’s job to look after their child.

”Parents, you have to always know where your children are,” Walker said. “Four o’clock in the morning? Absolutely not.”

But, at the same time, Walker said many of the families Young Men, Inc. work with are single parent households or have several other children to worry about and they just need a little help.

“Especially, if you are a single parent. You have to work so you can pay bills,” he said.

But what frustrates Walker the most is when parents see their child going down the wrong path and don’t reach out for help.

”We want to help. Parents, just give me a call and we’re going to sit down and work this thing out,” he said.

At the end of the day, Walker said everyone should be working together to help teenagers.

”It’s about taking our young people and finding some connections with organizations or programs out there who can help,” he said.

Here are some of the organizations around Indianapolis geared toward helping at-risk teenagers.

Young Men, Inc. – An outreach ministry of Great Commission Church of God designed to empower African American males, ages 9–16, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

The Boys and Girls Club PIVOT Re-engagement Center – Works with young people 16-24 on the far east side, using basketball and sports as a way to get youth in the door and setting them up to succeed, whether through mentorship, support in finding a job/education opportunities and more.

VOICES Corp. – To enhance the lives of youth and families through the expression of self, community involvement and providing options that will empower them to change their lives. Through culturally sustaining education, healing-centered engagement and workforce development, VOICES provides the relationships, resources and opportunities for youth to heal, grow and further their path towards economic self-sufficiency and civically engaged lives.

100 Black Men of Indianapolis, Inc. – The 100 conducts programs for young people in K –12th grades and post-secondary education that focus on mentoring, education and leadership development. Our programs impact students’ personal development and academic achievement. The majority of students involved in our programs display increased self-esteem, personal responsibility and motivation to succeed in school.

Marion County Commission for Youth – The mission is to champion the positive development of youth through leadership on key issues and support of the youth worker community.