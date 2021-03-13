Community members participate in cleanup event ahead of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents and volunteers took to the street Saturday to make sure the city was clean ahead of hosting the NCAA tournament.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is leading two volunteer events to celebrate and prepare for Indy’s hosting of 98 collegiate basketball games in 29 days.

On Saturday, residents and volunteers had the opportunity to participate in cleanups in the neighborhoods along the routes from downtown to Hinkle Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds’ Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Butler University and the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center provided resources and dumpsters to dispose of all litter collected on March 13. KIB also partnered with the Department of Public Works, INDOT, and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to provide attention to additional neighborhoods and thoroughfares as part of the beautification effort.

“Indianapolis does partnerships like no other city in the world. KIB is excited about the opportunity to partner with residents, volunteers, Indiana Sports Corp, Butler University, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, INDOT, the Children’s Museum, and our longtime partners at DPW as we welcome college basketball athletes, families, and fans to Indy. We hope their leadership planting trees and picking up litter for this historical event will continue throughout the year and inspire other institutions and businesses to further their sustainability efforts.” Keep Indianapolis Beautiful president Jeremy Kranowitz

On March 18, people can participate in a tree planting in two Butler-Tarkington neighborhood parks. For more information about the tree planting, including how to volunteer, visit www.kibi.org/projects. Volunteers will receive a March Madness swag bag that includes a t-shirt, koozie, mask, and mini-basketball, as supplies last.