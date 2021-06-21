Community mourns Ball State student after college party turns deadly

MUNCIE, Ind. — A party near Ball State’s campus turned deadly early Saturday morning when 22-year-old Montana Lopez was shot and killed in his home.

“It shouldn’t of ended this way,” said Casey Brasfield, who lives next door. “It should’ve just been a drunk college party.”

Brasfield woke early Saturday morning to the sound of gunshots.

“We came outside — people were running panicked,” Brasfield said. “It was pretty traumatic.”

Lopez had thrown a party at his home earlier that night. Neighbors say partygoers were jumping off the roof into a pool and blaring music.

Muncie police confirmed Lopez was killed from a gunshot wound.

Lopez was enrolled at Ball State during the spring semester. He grew up in the Indiana foster care system and became an advocate for A Voice For Kids to help foster kids like him.

Brasfield spoke with his foster family hours after they learned the devastating news.

“They were upset, and we were processing it together,” Brasfield said. “There’s a lot of shock. No one was expecting this.”

Muncie City Council member Ro Selvey shared the following message on Facebook:

“Our last communication just few days ago. Love you Montana Lopez. My heart breaks for your family. So much potential and a life cut short.”

The investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4338.