Community mourns Monroe County reserve deputy killed in crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of Reserve Deputy James Driver. He died in a crash Monday afternoon while responding to a call.

“When you’re a reserve, it doesn’t matter the job you do, the risks don’t change,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Deputy Driver was driving along State Road 45 when he collided with a vehicle that lost control trying to pull over.

“I opened the door a little bit and see pieces flying everywhere,” said Toni Polmanter, who lives mere feet away from where the crash occurred. “I ran as fast as I could, I was the first was out there.”

Despite a successful career in heating and air, Deputy Driver wanted to do more to help his community. Originally from the UK, Driver even dreamed of becoming a citizen and continuing a career in law enforcement.

“He represented us in a great light,” Sheriff Swain said.

Deputy Driver leaves behind a wife and three children. He will will receive full honors in his chosen hometown of Spencer, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office has set up accounts for donations at the Old National and First Financial banks through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Any other funding collection sources are not authorized by the James Driver family, or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Those wishing to make a donation may do so by mail to Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. 1710 South 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060 or at any Old National Bank or First Financial Bank under the name: