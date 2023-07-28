WHITELAND, Ind. – It’s been four months since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Whiteland on March 31.

The tornado tore through hundreds of homes and about 50 were severely damaged.

The damage isn’t hard to find as plots of land still sit empty where houses once stood, and others are still trying to rebuild and repair their homes.

The impact is still felt daily by the community.

Friday night, people living in Whiteland came together to try and help those affected get back on their feet at the town’s annual “Community Night Out” event.

“Just to help maybe speed up the process. Getting people back to normal. That’s the big thing is normal,” said Whiteland resident, Jonathan Ross, whose home was damaged.

Normal.

That’s exactly what the town of Whiteland is trying to help people get back to.

Dozens showed up for the event on Friday evening in the parking lot of Whiteland Town Hall.

“Just to take their minds off of it… they still have the headaches of dealing with the tornado in whatever form or fashion, so this is just a night to bring everybody together,” said Carmen Young, the director of administration for the Town of Whiteland.

There were games, food and entertainment.

This year, all the proceeds go to tornado recovery efforts. The money will go to Johnson County’s Long Term Recovery Group.

It’s a cause organizers say is important as many hit by the tornado have had problems getting back on their feet.

Whether it’s issues with insurance, or as some in attendance told FOX59/CBS4, being denied help from federal agencies.

“Let’s say insurance will pay x amount and FEMA maybe paid x amount but there’s still a gap to get the project done and get the home built and so that’s where that donation management team and those funds will be raised to help cover that gap,” said Young. “We’re working to get our residents back home. We have issued quite a few building permits, so some people are already starting to rebuild.”

Whether it’s a dollar here or a dollar there for food or a game. Every little bit helps.

“It’s really devastating so our hearts really go out to the people who were affected by that and we want to be able to help them however we can,” said Susan Speigel, who resides in Whiteland.

And for those affected, seeing the community come together, is priceless.

“I’m grateful. To be honest, like I said, we’ve had such a great turnout with the community helping with the cleanup efforts and to see people still showing up the way they are it’s an amazing feeling. Makes me proud to be here in Whiteland,” said Ross.

If you’d like to donate, or if you still need help, contact the Johnson County Long Term Recovery Group:



Tina McAninch, Case Manager

Phone: 317-883-7102

Email: jcsupervisor2023@gmail.com

Potential Assistance:

Construction costs

Volunteer labor

Home contents

Temporary housing

Emotional & mental health support resources

Transportation

Identify other available resources