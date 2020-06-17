Community questions city’s immediate plan to stop homicides, welcome long-term reform

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans to reform policing, and address systemic issues, through a partnership with the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab. While community advocates and other elected officials welcome a plan for long-term, lasting change, they question city leaders’ plans to address the overwhelming crime numbers.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan to address the urgency of the moment which is how do we stop the immediate violence in the city that is at a pace that is frightening,” Rev. Charles Harrison said. “That’s what the concern of what you hear people saying all over the city. There doesn’t seem to be a plan to deal with now, the urgency of the moment.”

Some Republican City-County Councilors question whether politics is playing a role in the mayor’s decision to bring in a team from New York who will then bring together experts and local stakeholders, as well as talk with the public, and collect data on our local criminal justice system. Minority Leader Brian Mowery co-sponsored the measure which was shot down in a party-line vote.

The Republican councilors’ ideas were to create a study commission to look at the city’s “criminal justice strategy and outcome.”

“We look back historically, in a close sense, six months ago, the Republicans, we introduced almost an identical proposal,” Mowery said. “People will say, ‘you only wanted to look at the crime, the violent crime.’ But violent crime stems from something and that’s what we wanted to get to.”

During a news conference in February, Hogsett was critical of the idea of bringing together another study group.

“Think about that for a minute,” Hogsett said in February during a news conference. “Committee. Commission. Planning council. Board. Bureau. Panel. Agency. The idea that if only we had one more bureaucratic entity studying violence then our problems would be solved. That is ludicrous.

“Let me say in thirty seconds what a study commission would take thirty weeks to tell us all: Systemic poverty is creating a school-to-prison pipeline for generation after generation of our young people. An opioid epidemic and a mental health crisis have added gasoline to that fire. Too many illegal guns are awash on our streets. Our juvenile justice system is antiquated. These things taken together are what’s driving violence on our streets. We know this. The community knows this.”

FOX59 asked his office what made him change his mind about forming a study group. The one he announced will look at “the need for deep, systemic change to our police departments and public safety infrastructure.” That is according to Anne Milgram of the Criminal Justice Lab.

Hogsett’s office did not respond to that question. His team did say NYU is not asking the city for any funding to collect this data they insist will be used for policy changes.

They also add this team from NYU has worked with the city before. Leaders consider them experts in this field and said they worked closely with NYU regarding a Criminal Justice Reform Task Force in 2016.

The purpose of that partnership was to work on “holistic changes and engage in the planning process around the new Criminal Justice Campus. Anne and her team are very familiar with the criminal justice and public safety landscape of Indianapolis.”

However, community advocates like Pastor David Greene, Sr. question why the mayor looked outside of Indiana for help.

“We have some of the finest universities in our state,” Greene remarked. “That we would really have to reach outside the state to do something like this is kind of shocking to me.”

Greene believes a partnership addressing policing reforms is supplemental to an overall plan, but change is needed immediately.

“We have talked about it for decades now,” Greene said. “We’ve talked about it and talked about it and talked about it. People want to see concrete actions. We know there are problems and we will see people continue to die. Our homicide rate is on record to be one of the highest again – we don’t need to talk about it, we need solution.”

Rev. Charles Harrison leads the Indy TenPoint Coalition. He also feels changes cannot wait.

“We need to call an emergency meeting of community leaders, community groups, along with IMPD to put a strategy in place now,” Harrison said.