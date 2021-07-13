Community says goodbye to fallen THPD Det. Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat medal posthumously Monday.

The award was presented just prior to a public visitation at the Hulman Center.

Ferency was killed Wednesday during what authorities have called an “ambush” outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

“He confronted the danger, a selfless act of courage, by engaging the subject to stop the attack,” Police Chief Shawn Keen said during the medal presentation. “This act of courage cost Det. Ferency his life, and likely saved others from the same fate.”

A special flag ceremony was also held in Ferency’s honor during the event.

“Det. Gregory ‘Greg’ Joseph Ferency courageously stood his post for over three decades, representing what is best in society; going into places the average person fears to tread; seeing things no one wants to see,” Keen said. “By simply putting on his uniform and going to work every day, Greg made this country—this community—a better place to live. Therefore, we present Greg this Flag of the United States of America—a symbol of hope—with a prayer that it will offer him the comfort of a grateful nation.”

Since his death, police have stood guard over his body 24/7. Every time the body is moved to a different location, an American flag is draped over the casket and it is accompanied by a full police escort.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags across Vigo County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Hoosiers from across the state traveled to the Terre Haute Police Station to pay their respects. One Indiana resident made the trip from Kokomo, IN just to show his support.

“You just feel bad for the community,” Matthew Bennington said. “You feel bad for the family. You feel bad for the police officers. When I heard how it happened, it was just mind blowing. the officer came out and he passed away protecting his fellow colleagues.”

For many people who came out to pay their respects, they wanted to not only show their support to Det. Ferency’s family but also to law enforcement who lost a brother.

“They’re there to support us and help us and I just wanted to come out and show my support to the police officer,” Sherry Julian said. “It’s sad but I’m glad to see people come out and supporting them.”

The funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hulman Center. Following the service, a procession will head east on Cherry Street, turning south on 9th Street toward Wabash Avenue. The procession will continue east on Wabash to Ferency’s final resting place at Calvary Cemetery.

The procession will stop at the Terre Haute Police Department where the final 10-42 for Det. Ferency will be dispatched.

A 40ft by 60ft Garrison flag will be hung at Brown and Wabash. Once in position, only the procession will be allowed to drive under the flag.

A memorial fund has been set up at First Financial Bank, according to the Terre Haute Police Department. Monetary donations can be made at any First Financial Bank to the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go to the Ferency family.