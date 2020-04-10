Community showing support after shooting death of Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In times like these, Hoosiers are known to come together to grieve as a community and show their support for police officers. This time is a little different though because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There could be logistical and emotional challenges ahead.

As if these days were not hard enough, Indianapolis police now must grieve the loss of one of their own. Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.

A procession on Friday carried her body to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her brothers and sisters from IMPD’s East District followed her there from the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

“When they lose an officer, we lose an officer,” said Chief Tom Vaughn with Southport Police Department. “And for us it brings back old wounds.”

Chief Vaughn empathizes with IMPD. In 2017, his department lost one of their family members after Lieutenant Aaron Allan was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“The day after is probably the hardest day cause it all starts to sink in,” he said.

The day after Lt. Allan was killed his squad car was placed in front of the police department. Community members and law enforcement stopped by to drop off notes, flowers and teddy bears.

“That helps us start the healing process because I found out a lot of things about Aaron the day after,” he said.

Unprecedented times may make the healing process a little more challenging. On Friday afternoon at the East District, Officer Leath’s car was not parked out front.

Some officers did put black flags on their cars to honor her sacrifice.

They are remembering a hero in uniform.

“She also wore the uniform in the Indiana National Guard where she served there for a few years before she was honorably discharged as a specialist,” said Governor Eric Holcomb.

IMPD is still trying to figure this all out. They are even calling other departments across the country who lost officers during this pandemic.

“How does that even look right now? That is another challenge IMPD Chief Taylor is working through. He wants to honor his fallen officer, but we have to do it safely,” said Chief Vaughn.

It becomes a challenge when thousands line streets during funeral processions. Yet, so many people want to honor Officer Leath and the impact she made during her short life.

Columbus Fire Department’s Deputy Chief found a way. He played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes on the steps of city hall in Officer Leath’s honor.

“One of the things you realize once this happens is the support the community wants to give to the police department,” said Chief Vaughn.

As a reminder, IMPD says an official fund in support of Officer Leath has not been announced yet.

The police department says there are some funds out there that were created without the consent of her family. IMPD plans to release information on an official fund very soon.