INDIANAPOLIS — Efforts aimed at reducing reckless driving in the area of E. 46th Street and Central Avenue, near IPS School 70, took another step forward this week.

On Monday night, the City-County Council voted to adopt Proposal 18, authorizing turn on red restrictions at the intersection. Right now, right on red is not allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., but the new rules will prevent a right on red at all times.

District 7 Councilor John Barth (D), who introduced the proposal, said this is just one step towards encouraging drivers to slow down and be cognizant of students, teachers, families, and community members who attend or live in the area of Center for Inquiry School 70.

“One of the great things about School 70 is, it’s a great example of a neighborhood school, and it really encourages folks who live nearby to walk to school, but we as a city council need to make sure the route to school is safe,” Barth said.

Councilor Barth has worked alongside Evan Hawkins, a parent and president of the school board for the Indianapolis Public Schools, listening to concerns from parents and community members surrounding erratic driving behaviors in the area, especially during school hours.

“As a fellow parent, as an IPS parent, parents want to feel safe for their children to be able to walk to school and parents want to be able to walk to school with their kiddos,” said Hawkins.

“We need to demonstrate that we’re listening to a concern, a parent’s concern, and safety is the most important issue particularly around the school community,” Hawkins added.

Karissa Hulse, an IPS School 70 parent and chair of the Transportation Safety Committee, a part of the Parent Teacher Student Association, agreed.

“It is so important to me and our family that our kids can navigate around our neighborhood, and that includes getting to school safely,” said Hulse.

Hulse said her son has been raised to raise his bike and walk to school, while being as safe as possible, but she knows they cannot control the actions of everyone else, especially drivers on the road. It’s why she is part of a group of parents focusing on ways to improve safety for students.

The concerns voiced by parents and community members have ranged from worries over speeding, drivers not paying attention or driving aggressively, to drivers blocking the crosswalks or impeding the views of students, families and crossing guards during hours of drop-off and dismissal.

“Particularly what we’ve seen on this corner is, we’ve seen vehicle or traffic flow that’s too fast, we’ve seen near misses, and frankly one miss is too many,” said Hawkins.

“Too many near misses. We’ve actually seen kids on their bikes or on foot actually be hit, like touched by cars,” said Hulse. She said this has happened when children are in the crosswalks and have the walk signal.

“It’s a daily occurrence. Every single day there is somebody who gets a little too close to this red light, they really press the gas on that yellow light,” said Hulse. “We have experiences of cars whipping around parked cars to get through an intersection, slamming on their brakes, honking at children, yelling out the windows at them. I mean, these are classrooms right here, these are our school’s administration office and they hear the crashes and accidents every day.”

On Tuesday, IPS School 70 principal Christine Collier came outside to thank Councilor Barth and Hulse for their efforts to help advocate for the safety of the students in her school, but Barth said while this is a step forward, it’s just one part of a multi-step plan he and Hawkins have worked to discuss.

“The first strategy was to ask the IMPD to do some targeted enforcement from time to time,” said Hawkins. It’s something he said officers have helped with and he is appreciative for their partnership.

Fred Ilnicki, captain of IMPD’s Traffic Division, said the department has conducted 373 hours of school zone enforcement efforts since September 10, 2021 in areas across the city. During those hours, officers made 1,460 traffic stops, issued 209 warnings and issued 1,816 citations.

“There’s a reason why the school zones are 25 miles per hour,” said Ilnicki. “We want to protect our future; we want to protect our kids.”

“Kids, they could dart out in front of a car, they get off the school bus, they’re excited to see a parent, they go running towards them and they’re just not aware of their surroundings as much as an adult should be,” Ilnicki explained.

The reason for their efforts, Ilnicki said, are not to ruin a driver’s day, but rather to hopefully encourage a behavior that will prevent a possible tragedy. He said these efforts are conducted not only to keep students, faculty and parents safe, but also the drivers themselves on the road.

“I think there’s a misperception out there that you know, by the police issuing tickets, we’re preventing people from driving recklessly, and that’s really false,” said Ilnicki. “The only thing we can hope to do is deter people from driving recklessly. At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice.”

Barth said, on top of IMPD’s school zone enforcements, their next move was to introduce the proposal, hoping to add another layer of safety for area residents, students and family.

“It’s a visual cue, it’s a reminder to folks to remember, you need to be really cautious when you’re around schools,” said Barth.

“I really appreciate the coordination and the partnership with Councilor Barth, the City County Council, as well as the DPW, City of Indianapolis, and IMPD really to come together to respond parent concern around the safety on this corner,” said Hawkins.

Their next step, they hope, is to add more infrastructure and signage, like bump outs near the crosswalks and more stop signs on the street between Central Ave and College, to encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the neighborhood.

“Folks when they are coming through this intersection if they have a green light, they see sort of the next big stop is College, they might not always be paying attention to stop signs in between,” said Hawkins.

Meantime, parents on the Transportation Safety Committee said they’re going to continue brainstorming ways to improve safety for students, and will continue to work with Councilor Barth and president Hawkins to talk about ways to do so.

“I’ve heard from a lot of folks and they’re really appreciative of the steps that we’ve been taking, but working with them, we need to continue to take the right steps to ensure safety for everyone who comes to school here,” said Barth.

“I have so much gratitude for parents, the educators at School 70 for really standing up and voicing their concern,” said Hawkins.

Both recognized this is just one step, but said any steps forward are positive. Parents agreed.

“One of these measures won’t be enough in one of these measures at one school won’t be enough, but we have to take the first step,” said Hulse. She said they are grateful people have been willing to listen to their concerns.

“They are supportive and are helping us to really put our efforts together to make sure that we’re going to be in line with things that are possible to implement and certainly hope that this can be something that we can help inform across the city as well,” Hulse said.

Barth agreed.

“We all need to pitch in and do it together, and this community coming together and asking for help and us all working together is a great example that can happen all across the city,” he said.

Councilor Barth, parents, police and IPS officials all agreed, one thing that has to happen, is people need to take a look at their own driving behaviors and make good decisions when they get on the road.

“Drive safely. That’s the bottom line,” said Ilnicki.

“Really, going forward, what we need is we need behavior change. When you’re in a school zone or designated school zone, you have to slow down, you have to be cautious, you have to be careful,” said Hawkins. “One mistake is too many.”

Hulse hopes one day she can rest a bit easier as her son makes his way to school. Through her conversations with other parents, she said she knows she’s not alone.

“Every day my son walks out the front door to walk to school or get on his bike and my hearts stops a little bit watching him leave and just trusting that he’s going to get to school safely and back home safely,” said Hulse.

IMPD said if you have any concerns over speeding or other forms of reckless driving in your neighborhood, he would recommend submitting a complaint through the city’s website. The more information that you can provide officials, the better.

Ilnicki said providing specific time frames when the problems exist will help their team identify if and when to adjust and focus on a certain area, if possible.

The timeline for when the signs implementing the ‘no right on red’ rule will go into place still remains unclear, though when it happens, community members hope it sends a message to drivers that enough is enough.

Hawkins said, “I would just ask and plead for drivers just to slow down and be cautious and careful. One accident is too many. Life’s too precious.”