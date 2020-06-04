Companies, organizations commit to making improvements for entire community

INDIANAPOLIS — The protests occurring downtown are not the only place where people are moving forward.

The Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee is made up of more than 100 well-known businesses, organizations and government agencies.

Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis Power & Light Company and the Indianapolis Urban League are just a few members of GIPC. This week, this committee and its Race & Cultural Relations Leadership Network is hosting several listening sessions involving African American community members from different sectors.

“I feel like the community is mobilizing in ways that I’ve never seen it mobilize before and I’ve been living here my entire life,” Chandler said.

The Race & Cultural Relations Leadership Network hosts public meetings on the first Friday of each month. For more information about taking part in these meetings, email them at info@indygipc.org.

Chandler said after the listening sessions, they plan to organize task forces within their members’ expertise.

“Pro bono legal work, what can we do to help the entire community that is being horribly affected by COVID, evictions, utility shut offs,” Chandler explained. “So, we’re forming one task force that’s called essential services, they’ll look at banking and utilities. Then we’re going to look at the non-profit community, what are they doing to help with food relief, rent relief, utility relief, really getting moving quickly to help the people that need it the most.”

Pastor Clyde Posley is encouraged to hear a group of community leaders have committed themselves to listening and moving.

“The fact that there are more, there are organizations that are lifting,” Posley said. “I’m working with some organizations, some corporate organizations, who are trying to bring some sensitivity to their diverse atmospheres. Some of these companies were doing this before but they have increased their efforts to hear what they think they had not heard before. That alone makes this a great season to ride the wave of momentum.”

Posley described the work he is doing with these companies as helping them approach sensitive conversations with their employees, like historic, institutional racism. He said business leaders must understand the importance of coming alongside their African American employees in peaceful protest.

Posley also underscored the importance of every person empathizing with their fellow neighbors so we do not miss an opportunity to improve the lives of others.

“The absolute worst thing that can happen, the greatest fear among many who continue to protest, the biggest concern of our forefathers would be that we have this moment and simply allow it to pass and gain nothing from it,” Posley said.