Company’s annual Colts game team builder postponed amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts games look a lot different in 2020, for both for players and fans.

One local company attended a home game as an employee team builder in years past. Those plans for 2020 were canceled.

For each the last several years, The Ford Meter Box Company in Wabash would treat over 100 employees and their families to a day of Colts fun.

Employees would wear their Colts blue and start the day early with a tailgate outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Once inside, they made their way onto the field, posing for pictures as the stadium filled up. Then to their seats for, as they put it, food, football, family and fun.

“Blue our mascot, the best mascot ever, he tends to come around and visit with the kids, and so that’s a big deal, again just a big family time,” said employee and event organizer Kristi Shaffer.

This year would have been their fifth for the tradition.

Kristi says photos from years past line the hallways at the office, and she and her co-workers are already planning for next season’s event.

“We cannot wait to get back to see you in person, to cheer you on, we cannot wait for you to bring that ring home,” she said “This crazy Colts lady will be there with bells and horseshoes on!”

(Photos are from previous years.)