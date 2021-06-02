‘Completely deplorable’: Around 50 cats found in Yorktown home

YORKTOWN, Ind. — On Tuesday, officers with Muncie Animal Control were called by the Delaware County Health Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department to a home on South Oakdale Drive.

“They had found conditions inside to be unfit for human or animal habitation,” said Ethan Browning, director of Muncie Animal Care and Services, as well as Muncie Animal Control. “They were estimating about 60 to 80 cats inside.”

Browning said he went to the home, along with senior animal control officers and described the conditions they were met with inside as “completely deplorable.”

Animal control officers said they were met with an overwhelming odor and discovered multiple bug infestations.

“We were in full Tyvek suits, duct-taped, all of our seams sealed up, with gloves and booties and we had full face respirators as well,” he said. “That was advised by the Delaware County Health Department, and because the conditions were so bad inside.”

“You had so many cats and you open those windows, and nobody could stand the smell. You couldn’t even sit outside,” said neighbor Jerry Jackson.

Browning said, “We have 35 total living that we have been able to rescue so far.” Of the 35 cats already removed from the home, he said 15 of are kittens under the age of 12 weeks, and the other 20 are adults.

He estimates there are about 12 more hiding inside holes in the walls that still need to be rescued. The shelter set live humane traps and personnel will return Wednesday night to try and rescue the remainder.

“We’ll go back every day until we rescue them all,” said Browning.

According to Browning, there were also two “severely decomposed” cats that were found by animal control officers. He said the already unsanitary situation elevated even more when the deceased cats were found.

“It had been quite a while that they were in there, and that the other cats were living amongst the decomposing remains,” said Browning.

“It’s just very discouraging also that people were possibly living amongst it. It’s sad, it’s heartbreaking. It really is. You don’t get used to it.” Browning shared. “You get used to going through the motions and dealing with what needs to be handled, but you never get used to seeing animals in that type of distress and that type of situation.”

Browning said the cats did not belong to the homeowner.

“From what we were told, the elderly resident of the home, the property owner, was not able to live there anymore due to the conditions. She had someone staying there with her and they were actually his cats,” said Browning.

“He had just only been coming by to feed them and wasn’t even staying there as well,” he continued.

Browning said when they were looking through the home, they did not find any food. “All of the bowls were empty.”

He said it is assumed that when a feeding happened, it is likely that the older cats probably got to the food before the kittens did, noting that the kittens were very malnourished.

He said a basic examination of the adult cats revealed they were in fairly good health given the conditions they were found in, however, he also noted, “They’re not spayed or neutered, but we are seeing ear mites, we are seeing intestinal parasites that are common when they share spaces with a large amount of feces.”

Browning said the situation is completely preventable. “It’s very discouraging because we work so hard to try to connect people to resources or spaying or neutering their animals at lower costs through participating veterinarians or programs.”

Based on the conditions the cats were found, Browning said, “in my opinion this is definitely a neglect, cruelty situation. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

“I do hope to see someone be held accountable,” he said. “Preferably the cat owner and not the property owner because they were not her cats, but that will be up to the Yorktown Police and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.”

“I mean you can never be completely prepared for something like this, but we try to train and be as prepared as possible,” he said.

“Working with the municipalities to put in places some ordinances would help,” said Browning. “We cannot enforce any codes in Yorktown because we don’t have that jurisdiction and it’s to my understanding from that town hall manager, they don’t have any animal codes — any animal ordinances so there’s just a real lack of understanding when it comes to animal issues.”

As the shelter nears capacity and animal care and services is working to get the rescued cats under the care of veterinarians, they are estimating the costs will be around several thousand dollars.

Browning estimates 50 cats, at least, will be in their care once they are all rescued.

“On the low end, we’re looking at, at least $5,000 for medical care for these cats but it’s going to realistically with labor, medical care and equipment, be upwards, closer to about $10,000.”

The shelter is accepting monetary donations for veterinary care, litter, food, both wet and dry, blankets and beds.

The shelter is also in desperate need of carriers. The shelter says the carriers they currently have are being used to help rescue the cats from the home in Yorktown. They then need to undergo an extensive decontamination process. Anyone with carriers they could part with is asked to leave them at the shelter’s front door.

They have also set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the rescued cats. If you are interested in learning more about that, you can visit this link, set up by the shelter.

The cats are not yet available for adoption.

State law requires that all animals taken from a cruelty case be held for 10 days after intake before they can be made available for adoption. Whether the cats will be ready in 10 days will depend on the status of their health, pending veterinary care.