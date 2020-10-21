Con artists posing as Amazon employees, BBB warns

INDIANAPOLIS – The Better Business Bureau is investigating reports of scammers using Amazon to con people.

The BBB said the COVID-19 pandemic has more people ordering from Amazon than ever before. Con artists are using that trend and calling folks, pretending to be Amazon employees using a recorded message.

The scammers claim to need information from your account to fix a problem that really didn’t happen.

Scammers are also hiding behind other groups’ phone numbers, including the Better Business Bureau. During the scam, they either outright ask for credit card and account login details or request remote access to the victim’s computer under the guise of helping to resolve the issue.

“They’re giving a story like there’s been an order that’s been placed under your account, there’s been something wrong with your account, and what they’re really seeking here is your credit card… access into your personal information,” Tim Maniscalo, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau said

The Better Business Bureau warns people to be on the lookout for the scam. They offered the following tips:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

These are almost always a sign of fraud. Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.

If you believe you have received a scam call or email, or have fallen victim to a scam, visit the BBB Scam Tracker to make others aware.