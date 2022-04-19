NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A proposed gravel pit and park expansion in Noblesville is getting some pushback from area residents over concerns about the project’s environmental impact.

Beaver Gravel and the Hamilton County Parks Department re-filed a petition to re-zone an area of land next to Potter’s Bridge Park. The gravel company would mine the area of land for five years and the resulting lake and surrounding area would be donated to the parks department in phases.





The project has been branded “Rocks to Recreation.”

“It starts with an immediate initial donation from Beaver Gravel of 10 acres,” the project’s website states. “Then Beaver Gravel will then excavate aggregate from the remaining acres in a phased, sectioned process.”

The project was originally put forward in 2020, but was pulled from consideration to address concerns that were raised. A community coalition named “Don’t Leave It To Beaver” says they still have concerns.

“The park extension would be great obviously, but it’s the giant trucks digging for five years,” Jessica Campbell said.

Jessica Campbell is a member of the coalition and said they still have questions, particularly when it comes to water contamination.

“It’s right there on the white river and it’s a big source of drinking water in this area, not just for local residents, but for all of Noblesville,” Campbell said.

Beaver Gravel did a hydrology study which found there was a “low risk” for water contamination with regular monitoring. However, that changes to a “moderate risk” with our regular monitoring.

Ali Beaver, with Beaver Gravel, said they will be contracting with a company to monitor the water quality and quantity during and after the excavating process.

Beaver said her company wants to be a community partner and is open to addressing any concerns people have.

“As a group, our biggest concern is that drinking water and you know you can’t undo that easily or cheaply,” Campbell said. “Donating land shouldn’t mean that a company can receive any kind of license to do whatever they want.”

Indiana American Water had originally opposed the project, but in a letter to the plan commission said it was satisfied with the results of the new water study.

The community coalition said it would like to avoid any industrial mining in Noblesville and especially near a popular park. They said they will do everything they can to oppose the project.

“We’ve got a lot of questions and so we’re looking forward to the planning commission meeting so we can ask those questions,” Campbell said.

Beaver Gravel also did studies on the impacts of dust and noise. You can view those and other documents related to the project here.

The proposal will go before the Noblesville Plan Commission at its meeting next month.

Despite saying it would answer written questions, the Hamilton County Parks Department has yet to send those responses.