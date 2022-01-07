Concert announcements: Bon Jovi to rock Gainbridge in April, Ruoff to host Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town in May

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

It’s a little bit country, and a little bit rock and roll when it comes to the latest concert announcements for central Indiana.

Arena rockers Bon Jovi and country acts Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will all make pit stops in the Indy area in the coming months.

Bon Jovi will bring its Bon Jovi 2022 tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 19. The band’s latest release, 2020, was called “BRILLIANT” by USA Today and touched on topics like loss and fear in regards to the pandemic and mass shootings.

Tickets for Bon Jovi go on sale Friday, January 21 with presales beginning on Tuesday.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will headline Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, May 21. They are combining forces once again for The Bandwagon Tour. It’s a revitalization of their 2018 joint tour.

Lambert’s latest collaboration, The Marfa Tapes, is nominated for a GRAMMY, while Little Big Town is currently working on its 10th studio album. Their latest album was the number 1 country album in the US and had a GRAMMY-nominated single.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. Presales start on Tuesday.