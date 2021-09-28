Condado Tacos to open new restaurant in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The popular build-your-own taco restaurant announced it will be opening its fourth Indianapolis area location this October.

The Noblesville location is set to open Oct. 7 in Saxony Place at 1465 Cabela Parkway, Suite 113.

During Condado’s grand opening celebration in Noblesville, the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant on Oct. 7 will be awarded with a “Year of Yum:” a free taco every week for a whole year!

In addition to the “Year of Yum,” the first 100 guests will receive a limited-edition t-shirt. All guests will also receive a free taco with purchase and $5 Signature margaritas all day long. Doors will open at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting.

Condado Tacos stated the grand opening celebration will continue into the weekend with exciting contests and prizes. Guests who post using the hashtag #condadonoblesville will be entered to win one $1,000 gift card. All guests who attend the Noblesville Grand Opening will also receive a special offer with Condado Rewards in the recently launched Condado Tacos app.

“Opening our fourth location in the Indianapolis market this year is partly in response to the incredible love Indianapolis residents have for Condado Tacos and a reflection of our passion to welcome them for even more crave-worthy tacos and margs,” said Chris Artinian, president and chief executive officer of Condado Tacos.

Following the opening, Condado Noblesville will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about the new location, please visit, condadotacos.com.