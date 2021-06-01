Condition of Monon Loop trail raises concerns for Indianapolis cyclists

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Monon Loop is open, but cyclists are concerned about the condition it is in on the near north side.

INDOT opened the trail as a detour while the Monon is closed between 10th and 15th street during construction of the north split. But currently, there’s uneven pavement, cracks, and holes in the old pavement, and bikers tell us they’re worried about the narrow curb ramps around the area of College Avenue.

“A lot of riders use the Monon and they’re all taking this loop and that’s wonderful but yes if you’ve got 2-way traffic here, they’re going to have to come to a stop to navigate that curb cut down there,” said Damon Richards, Executive Director of Bike Indianapolis, “if riders are careful, it’s an inconvenience, but easily, particularly as you get into darkness, someone could go over that curb not knowing it was there.”

We reached out to INDOT about the issues bikers raised with us. They sent a response saying;

This is temporary pavement by College. We are waiting until the existing infrastructure is removed before doing the permanent pavement on this section of the Monon Loop. That information will be communicated when we announce when the college Ave bridges will be torn down.