Congress confirms Biden win as Trump statement announces ‘orderly transition’ of power; latest developments following attack on Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Biden confirmed Electoral College winner as Congress works around the clock. Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win early Thursday morning in a joint session delayed by violent protesters that breached the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

The joint session ended at 3:41 a.m. EST with the congressional confirmation. After Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Electoral College win was certified, President Donald Trump issued a statement, in part promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

Congress first began the joint session at 1 p.m. to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House before some demonstrators became violent and breached the Capitol building.

The Senate recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. Lawmakers were forced to hide in a secure location as officers worked to clear the Capitol Complex. The scene was declared a riot by police, and a curfew for DC is in effect until 6 a.m.

Trump announces “orderly transition.” President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s acknowledgement came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill when his supporters stormed the Capitol, forced members into hiding and halted the formal congressional tally for more than six hours.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director. Trump’s personal Twitter account had been locked by the social media company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Trump added, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Violent unrest at Capitol leaves four people dead. Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

State political leaders condemn violence in the Capitol. Like all of us, Hoosier political leaders watched in horror as protesters forced their way inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with people on both sides of the aisle who strongly condemn those actions.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody served as former US Representative Baron Hill’s chief of staff. He explained how the security structure is generally laid out on the capitol’s campus.

“It’s become even more strict since I worked there but each entrance to the Capitol complex, there are three House office buildings and three Senate office buildings, and underground there are tunnels that lead from those buildings into the capitol,” Zody explained.

“Then every entrance has their security guards and magnetometers, even the tunnels that go from the House offices and Senate offices into the capitol. Once you cross that perimeter in the Capitol, even though you are underground, there are security checks.”

Zody said it is really important that law enforcement look at what happened on Wednesday.

“The fact that those that came to storm the capitol broke windows, they broke into the chamber,” Zody said. “That was probably one of the most disturbing things I saw was armed security officers behind a barricade of the main door of the house chamber where the president comes in to do the State of the Union. That’s the door he walks through. They were holding it at point-blank range, their guns up to the door, and that, I’m not sure how that happened, I won’t make judgments or assessments on the Capitol Police and their plan, but I do know the layout is very secure.”

Zody called Wednesday “a terrible stain on the history of our country.”

Security experts reflect on protesters storming the U.S. Capitol. After protesters surged into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, questions began circulating about how it was even possible? Local security experts and former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents say the intelligence community usually knows about situations ahead of time, and plan to over deliver, not under deliver, on security measures.

“The FBI has intel analysts that analyze the threat, do threat assessments of what might happen, and how to prepare to counter that if it does,” detailed former FBI agent Doug Kouns, who used to live and work in DC. He now owns a local private investigative firm called Veracity IIR. “It was more than discouraging to see barrier after barrier, line after line, breached by the people.”

“The Capitol is a difficult building to secure because it has a lot of people that work there. There are a lot of people that visit there. There are many people that have legitimate business there. All of the major government buildings have layers and layers of security,” explained Peter Beering, a local, recognized security expert.

“What is not clear yet is what happened to the buffer zones. How it is that this group was able to breach all of the buffer zones?”

Those buffer zones are the layers of barricades or security points within the Capitol. In some instances, video footage saw people smashing windows with shields or entering chamber halls.