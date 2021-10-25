Congressman Jim Banks’ Twitter account suspended over transgender post

Jim Banks

FILE – This Jan. 3, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules.

Twitter’s action came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Banks had responded by writing: “the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people. Banks is standing by his post.

