Conner Prairie announces plan to reopen

FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie is getting ready to reopen its gates to visitors.

The outdoor museum shared its plans to safety welcome back guests beginning June 16. The plans include timed tickets, safety protocols and entry procedures.

The museum will sell general admission tickets online. Tickets will be available for two sessions, with a maximum capacity of 600 tickets. Inbetween the sessions, the grounds will be cleared to allow for cleaning.

While at the museum, guests will be asked to comply with CDC reccomendations includng wearing masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the grounds and staff will be available to answer questions, encourage physical distancing and monitor access to areas.

Guests going to the museum will be asked to enter through the Symphony Gates. Once inside, they will get a map providing additional details about modified experience areas.

For more information, including Conner Prairie’s full back on track plan and answers to commonly asked questions, visit their website.