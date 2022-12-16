UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody.

In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.

When police went to serve a warrant at his home, they were unable to. They say Lakes used several hidden rooms and crawl spaces to avoid police.

Days later, police say Lakes stole a Sheriff’s Department pickup truck after a deputy arrested him and put him in the back seat. While the deputy was talking to a police officer, Lakes took off.

The truck was recovered in the parking lot of a Shelbyville Kroger, but Lakes was nowhere to be found.

Lakes was eventually arrested Wednesday in Collin County, Texas. State police say they got a tip Lakes was in Texas. After surveillance of a home they believed he was in, police arrested him.

He was being held Friday on charges of:

Auto theft

Criminal mischief

Dealing in methamphetamine

Delivery of methamphetamine

Escape

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Theft