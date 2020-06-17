Conservation officers investigate after man found dead in Greenfield pond

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Greenfield man was found dead in a retention pond Monday evening.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement division said the man was found in a pond in the area of Cone Court and Longfellow Lane Monday evening.

Officers found the body of 87-year-old Charles Schrieber in four feet of water near the shoreline.

The department said Schreiber was missing from his home. Family members searched the immediate area and found his body a couple of hours later. They cay Charles frequesntly walked around the pond.

The death remains under investigation as of the time of this report.