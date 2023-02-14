INDIANAPOLIS — A behavioral health and substance abuse treatment center was only about a week away from opening when thieves struck.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 4102 Shore Drive Monday after construction workers discovered the theft. This is the site of the planned Ethan Crossing of Indianapolis facility.

Police spoke with one of the workers, who said he was the last to leave on Friday. When he returned Monday morning, he found the power was out in the building and doors were open.

A person familiar with the incident tells us that whoever broke into the building stole copper wire from the transformer and cut the inside feed. Inside the building, police said the camera box and at least one television set were stolen.

Ethan Crossing of Indianapolis is a planned behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment center. It will provide inpatient treatment for 87 patients.

The person we spoke with said the center was about a week away from its grand opening. Now that will be pushed back, as they can’t get the power back on until at least Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.