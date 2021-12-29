Construction worker electrocuted in Bargersville after excavator struck power lines

BARGERSVILLE, Ind — A construction worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted during a construction accident.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, a construction worker was doing some work excavating on Whiteland Road this afternoon when he accidentally struck some powerlines with his excavator.

The worker was believed to be attempting to free the construction machinery from the lines when he was electrocuted.

A contractor operating an Excavator in the 3500 Blk of W Whiteland Rd tangled his machine in an overhead communications line. When he attempted to untangle the line, he made contact with a 7200 Volt power line. He was transported to Community South Hospital in critical condition pic.twitter.com/BWx6XH8b0V — Bargersville Fire Department 🇺🇸 (@BCFD20) December 29, 2021

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Whiteland Road is currently closed between State Road 135 and County Road 400 W. as a result of this accident.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.