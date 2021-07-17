Construction worker rescued after trench collapse

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –A man was trapped after an accident happened at a construction site in Noblesville Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Boden Road and 156th Street. Construction crews were digging and were about 20 feet below ground when the dirt walls collapsed, trapping a man inside.

Several crews arrived to help with the rescue, and they were eventually able to dig the man out of the trench. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

We will provide additional details as they become available.