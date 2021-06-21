Consulting company to expand operations in downtown Indianapolis, create nearly 100 new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS – A consulting firm will expand its operations in central Indiana in a move that’s expected to create nearly 100 jobs over the next few years.

Seattle-based Milliman Inc., which bills itself “an international actuarial and consulting firm,” will invest more than $6 million to lease and furnish more than 50,000 square feet of office space in the Market Tower office building at 10 W. Market St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Milliman plans to add up to 95 high-wage jobs by the end of 2025.

Officials said the move would help the company better meet the needs of its growing client base, which includes health care providers and carriers. It’s also hoping to bring its actuarial and business consulting and technology solutions to new clients in the health care, pharmaceutical and insurance markets.

The company, founded in 1947, has offices in cities across the globe, with locations in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Milliman employs about 4,000 people worldwide, including 163 in Indiana.

Milliman is currently hiring actuarial, pharmaceutical and health care policy professionals. Those interested can apply here.

The announcement marks the company’s third major expansion following announcements in 2012 and 2017 to invest $7.2 million in Indianapolis and create 56 new jobs.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Milliman Inc. up to $1.9 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in conditional training grants based on its job creation plans.

The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained. Indianapolis is supporting the project in partnership with Develop Indy.