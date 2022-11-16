INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning people about a bounce house that has resulted in a little boy’s death.

The warning surrounds the “My Bouncer Little Castle” that is sold through online retailers like Amazon, eBay and Sears. They have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house.

Photos//CPSC

It is this yellow hoop that concerns the consumer protection group. They are aware of one incident where a four-year-old boy was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck. The hoop got entangled and twisted, restricting the boy’s airway and resulting in his death.

Additionally, the group is aware of another incident where a child got trapped in the hoop, but avoided injury.

The CPSC is urging people not to buy or sell these bounce houses and dispose of them immediately. It also encourages people to report dangerous products or product-related injuries to SaferProducts.gov.