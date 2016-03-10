Skip to content
Consumer Reports
Popular chicken nuggets sold in Indiana recalled after people found wood in them
Consumer Reports Christmas gift ideas
Benefits and drawbacks of raw pet food
Ditch cable subscription with indoor antenna
Tale of two toilets
More Consumer Reports Headlines
Investigating shattered sunroofs
A puppy for Christmas may turn out to be a scam
Watch out for charity scams on Giving Tuesday, warns BBB
Apps and devices can help you save big during holiday shopping
DVRs, webcams, thermostats could be used in cyber-attacks, experts say
U.S. safety commission urges owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to stop using phones now
Money Smart Week targets seniors to prevent fraud
Woman in wheelchair claims IndyGo bus driver humiliated her
Family: Water filtration system a dud, salesman a convicted conman
Identity thieves, burglars target spring breakers
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?