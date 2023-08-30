(WTTV/WXIN) — Amazon is making plans to deliver products to Americans’ doorsteps even faster in the coming years.

Doug Herrington, the CEO for Worldwide Amazon Stores, said the company plans to double its capacity for same-day deliveries in the next few years. Plans are in the works to double the number of same-day fulfillment centers across the nation.

According to the company, it only takes 11 minutes for Amazon to package an order and get it to a loading dock at one of its same-day facilities. Much of the increased speed, Herrington said, comes from strategic planning rather than size.

In fact, same-day fulfillment centers are actually smaller than traditional warehouses. However, Herrington said, the company has divided the nation into different regions and used an algorithm to predict which parts of the country are more likely to buy certain items.

As a result, speed comes from putting products close to the people who are most likely to buy them.

Amazon Prime members already get free 2-day delivery, and same-day delivery has become more common in certain areas of the US. Adding more same-day fulfillment centers will mean even more shoppers can order something and get it on the same day.

So far this year, Amazon said it has delivered 1.8 billion units to prime members on the same or next day, nearly four times as many as in 2019. Doubling that capacity would mean delivering roughly 4 billion units in the same time frame.

For shoppers, one question is whether this could affect the price of a Prime membership. It’s been about a year and a half since that went from $119 to $139 dollars per year. So far, there’s no mention of whether that price could go up again as a result of these plans.