INDIANAPOLIS — A variety of children’s robes are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalls involve 100% polyester robes that were sold on Amazon spanning from August 2020 through August 2022. While they were imported from different companies, all of the robes were made in China.
While no injuries have been reported, all of the recalls revolve around the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.
Anyone with the recalled robes is being urged to take them away from children and cut them in half. They should send a photo of the destroyed garment to the respective importer for a full refund.
People can contact:
- BTPEIHTD by email at keyingsitong@126.com
- Betusline Official Apparel by email at zkaimei@outlook.com
- ChildLikeMe by email at mtiinns@163.com
- SGMWVB by email at traceyames@126.com