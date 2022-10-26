LOGANSPORT, Ind. — People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.

On Monday, Kauffman Engineering sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development stating it is closing the Logansport, Indiana facility located at 830 IN-25. It is starting this process on December 23.

In the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter, the company cites current market conditions as a factor behind the closure. The letter states that Kauffman Engineering is implementing measures to ensure its financial stability.

The Logansport facility employs 151 full-time employees. The notice states that Kaufmann Engineering expects that all of them will be permanently laid off by May 26, 2023.

In January, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced that the Lebanon facility became eligible to apply for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program. This program helps workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade.

In the announcement, the department said any worker laid off from Kaufman Engineering before January 5, 2024, can apply for benefits including:

Training—pays 100% of all required training costs

Income support—up to 130 weeks of income-support payments

Job-search and relocation allowances—reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment

Wage subsidy—for workers age 50 and older up to $10,000

Health care tax credit—IRS tax credit of 72.5% of qualifying monthly health care premiums

For more information about the TAA program, visit the department’s website, call 317-914-8732, or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.

We reached out to Kauffman Engineering for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.