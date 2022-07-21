WASHINGTON D.C. — A motorcycle company is warning users about an issue that could result in a loss of steering control and increased risk of a crash if not fixed right away.

On Wednesday, Bombardier Recreational Products issued a recall notice to owners of certain 2022 Can-Am Ryker motorcycles. In the notice, the company warned owners not to ride the motorcycle until getting the issue fixed.

The recall was initiated after dealers told the company that the handlebars could be hard to install, with some reporting that they were breaking the bolts during the process. The handlebar stem is done by dealers during the redelivery preparation.

In the safety recall report, the company said they looked into the issue and discovered that the steering stem dimensions were affected by a manufacturing process change. While still within tolerances, the dimensions were significantly different. This could result in the threads being too short to ensure a good assembly.

So far, the company received two reports of broken bolts while riding. One of these reports resulted in a loss of control, with the driver reporting a sprained ankle.

The solution to the issue is to clean the threads of the steering column and install a new steering stem bolt. The company said the repair should take less than an hour to complete.

The company notes that anyone who previously experienced this issue and had to pay for the repair can contact them for reimbursement. It will still need to have the recall procedure performed. Anyone with the recalled motorcycle is urged to contact their authorized BRP Can-Am On-Road dealer to schedule an appointment for the repair.

You can check to see if your motorcycle is included in this recall by visiting NHTSA.gov/recalls and entering your vehicle identification number.