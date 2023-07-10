INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a word of caution about that travel insurance you bought for your next trip.

It may not cover everything you think it does, including cancellations.

In a recent news release, the BBB said it has received thousands of complaints from customers learning the hard way that their travel insurance didn’t cover a trip that was canceled because of bad weather or travel restrictions in a certain area.

Many insurance policies do not cover cancellations out of fear of traveling somewhere, and a cancellation due to a hurricane may not be covered if the storm was predicted before the trip was booked.

According to the BBB, people can purchase what is called “cancel for any reason” (CFAR) coverage, which is likely to cover more situations. However, they advised that pandemics (even localized ones) are often listed as “exclusions” in policies.

The bottom line, according to the BBB, is that reading the fine print of any policy is a must before buying it.

The US Travel Insurance Association and BBB offer these tips:

Travel insurance is intended to help with unexpected events , not things like forecasted hurricanes. Once an event is a “known event,” meaning it’s been forecasted or anticipated, it may not be considered a covered reason for cancellation if a traveler books a trip after that date.

Policies vary. Before purchasing a policy or trying to file a claim, read the specifics on what the policy does and doesn't cover. Contact the insurance company directly with questions.

Read the fine print. If CFAR was purchased, confirm the specific policy wording for all details regarding this benefit before filing a claim.

Be flexible with travel plans. Dates, times, and arrangements can change at any given time. Make plans, but leave room for the unexpected.

The BBB’s travel HQ is another good resource for general travel tips and advice.

You should also stay on top of travel warnings issued by the US State Department and Canadian Travel Advisories.