MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Around 5,000 children’s scooters are being recalled because the paint contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Bolt Foldable Scooters for children. They were sold at Discount stores nationwide from March 2022 through May 2022.

The recall was initiated because the paint on the recalled scooters contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The CPSC said the recalled scooters are painted black with a blue or purple standing platform. “APPLLC120806218142” is printed in white letters on the top left corner of the blue or purple standing platform. “Bolt” is printed on a blue or purple sticker on the front of the scooter in white lettering. The scooter measures approximately 23 inches by 3.75 inches by 20 inches when assembled and weighs about 2.7 pounds.

Recalled Bolt Foldable Scooters (Photo//CPSC)

Location of “APPLLC120806218142” on the standing platform (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Bolt Foldable Scooters in packaging (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled scooters should take them away from children, stop using them, and contact Anker Play Products for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Anker Play Products toll-free at 877-236-1945 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@ankerpp.com