(WXIN/WTTV) — If you’re looking for a getaway in the next few months, here’s a quick guide on the most and least expensive travel destinations in the world, and within the U.S.

The Florida Panhandle travel group compiled the list based on the average daily cost per person. For the top 3 most expensive destinations, average daily costs range between about $1,400 and $1,800:

Gustavia, St. Barth – $1,852 per day

Gstaad, Switzerland – $1,544 per day

Aspen, Colorado – $1,478 per day

The least expensive destinations may seem a bit random, but they could prove to be relatively inexpensive trips to somewhere you’ve never been. One U.S. destination made the list:

Bishek, Kyrgyzstan – $122 per day

Kandy, Sri Lanka – $140 per day

Warsaw, Poland – $155 per day

If a quick trip to Kyrgyzstan isn’t on your to-do list, and you’re not interested in leaving the country, the website also compiled the most and least expensive travel destinations in the U.S. Here are the most expensive:

Aspen, Colorado – $1,471 per day

Park City, Utah – $1,261 per day

Maui, Hawaii – $1,111 per day

And the least expensive destinations in the U.S. are:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – $232 per day

Little Rock, Arkansas – $243 per day

Albuquerque, New Mexico – $260 per day

For more on these destinations, and how researchers arrived at these numbers, you can check out Florida Panhandle’s blog post.