(WXIN/WTTV) — If you’re looking for a getaway in the next few months, here’s a quick guide on the most and least expensive travel destinations in the world, and within the U.S.
The Florida Panhandle travel group compiled the list based on the average daily cost per person. For the top 3 most expensive destinations, average daily costs range between about $1,400 and $1,800:
- Gustavia, St. Barth – $1,852 per day
- Gstaad, Switzerland – $1,544 per day
- Aspen, Colorado – $1,478 per day
The least expensive destinations may seem a bit random, but they could prove to be relatively inexpensive trips to somewhere you’ve never been. One U.S. destination made the list:
- Bishek, Kyrgyzstan – $122 per day
- Kandy, Sri Lanka – $140 per day
- Warsaw, Poland – $155 per day
If a quick trip to Kyrgyzstan isn’t on your to-do list, and you’re not interested in leaving the country, the website also compiled the most and least expensive travel destinations in the U.S. Here are the most expensive:
- Aspen, Colorado – $1,471 per day
- Park City, Utah – $1,261 per day
- Maui, Hawaii – $1,111 per day
And the least expensive destinations in the U.S. are:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – $232 per day
- Little Rock, Arkansas – $243 per day
- Albuquerque, New Mexico – $260 per day
For more on these destinations, and how researchers arrived at these numbers, you can check out Florida Panhandle’s blog post.