(WTTV/WXIN) – Is it time to cut the cord?

Not cable, but the streaming services you’re using instead of cable after cutting that cord. It’s no secret that streaming services have been getting more expensive with gradual price increases over the last couple of years.

The holiday season is when popular streaming services release new discounts for the new year. That’s why some experts are recommending a money-saving trick to take advantage of year-end deals that are intended for new and returning customers.

According to Cord-Cutter Confidential, when Hulu, Paramount Plus, Netflix and others announce their discount promos, they only allow new and returning customers to take advantage of them. If you’re still subscribed to those services a month from now, you’ll likely be left out of the seasonal sales. While none of the deals have been announced yet, experts say they generally resemble what was offered the year before.

So if you can stand to be without your streaming services for a little while, here are some of the potential deals, according to Cord-Cutter Confidential:

Hulu offered one year (with ads) for $2 per month.

Hulu and Disney+ were bundled together at $5 per month for one year.

Peacock offered one year (with ads) for $1 per month.

HBO Max offered three months (with ads) for $2 per month.

Britbox offered two months for $2 per month.

Amazon Prime Video offered a slew of add-on channels at $2 per month for two months, including AMC+, Epix, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The Roku Channel offered premium add-ons for as little as $1 per month for two months, including BET+, Starz, and Lifetime Movie Club.

The trick is to act fast. Hulu requires a subscriber to be inactive for a month before they’re eligible for the deal. However, with most streaming services, you get access for the whole month that you last paid for. So if you’ve already paid for November, you could cancel now and keep watching, then come back for a new plan in December.

Again, the exact deals for this holiday season aren’t known yet. However, there are likely to be a lot of discounts because so many services raised prices this year and they probably need to win back some customers who canceled.