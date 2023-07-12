INDIANAPOLIS — Google has agreed to pay $23 million as part of a lawsuit claiming it violated users’ privacy, and there’s a good chance you are entitled to a small portion of that settlement.

The lawsuit, from roughly a decade ago, alleged that Google sold users’ search terms to other websites. Not only is that a privacy violation, but plaintiffs claimed their search terms and phrases often contain sensitive information like names, addresses, and other things.

As part of the settlement, anyone who “Googled” anything from Oct. 25, 2006, to Sept. 30, 2013, is entitled to a portion of the $23 million settlement.

The good news is millions of people, possibly you, are eligible. The bad news is the current estimated payout for each individual is about $8.36.

However, that’s better than the original amount which was going to be about $.04.

It’s not a lot of money, but if it’s yours and you want to claim it, here’s how to do it: Go to the claims website and fill out a registration form.

It’s pretty straightforward; just enter your name, address and email address and the website will email you an individual ID number. Click the link in the email you received, then use that ID number to file a claim form on the web.

However, be careful to not miss the email. When I went through the process, the email got filtered to my “Junk” folder.

If you don’t receive the email within a minute or so, look for it there.

You have until July 31, 2023, to file your claim.