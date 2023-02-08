NEW YORK — Nearly 5 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria may have contaminated some of the products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners. It does not include Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products.

The recalled products were sold online at Amazon.com, and other websites and in stores at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide, from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11.

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lemon Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 Gallon (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Scent, 22 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 Gallon (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 fl oz (Photo//CPSC)

Fabuloso said the recall comes after they discovered a preservative was not added at the intended levels during the manufacturing process. This means there is a risk of bacterial growth.

Specifically, the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. The CDC says Pseudomonas is a type of bacteria commonly found in the environment, such as in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

Of the types of Pseudomonas, the CDC says Pseudomonas aeruginosa most often causes infections in humans. This can result in infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery.

The issue comes as the CDC says these bacteria are constantly finding new ways to avoid the effects of the antibiotics used to treat the infections they cause. If they develop resistance to several types of antibiotics, these germs can become multidrug-resistant.

While no illnesses have been reported, the CPSC says People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The following Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are included in this recall.

Anyone with the recalled cleaning product should stop using it and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement product. To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code before throwing the product away.

Anyone with questions can contact Colgate-Palmolive Company toll-free at 855-703-0166 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.