BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A company linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak is recalling more of its products that may be infected.

The recall comes after Old Europe Cheese already recalled 20 brands of cheese following listeria infections that have been observed in six states. Stores where that cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more.

The expansions to the recall involve Brie cheese sold under a variety of brands. One of the expanded recalls was sold under the brand St Louis Brie. The cheeses include:

ProductWeightUPCBest By Dates
St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge7 oz041563 263709All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge-6 lb RWVariable weight041563 370018All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
St Louis BrieVariable weight21107100000All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
ST LOUIS BRIE PRE CUT WEDGES16.00 OZ00021565000000best by dates through 12/14/2022
ST LOUIS CW BRIE WHEEL16.00 OZ00021171800000best by dates through 12/14/2022
Photo//FDA

The other expansion includes baked Brie cheeses sold under a variety of brands from August 1 through September 28. They were available at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

BrandProduct NamePackaging & SizeUPC Code
CULINARY TOUR*8 oz Plain Baked BrieClamshell 8 oz011225005350
CULINARY TOUR*11 oz Cranberry Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz011225005367
LA BONNE VIE*8 oz Plain Baked BrieClamshell 8 oz820581678814
LA BONNE VIE*11 oz Cranberry Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz820581678821
LIDL*8 oz Plain Baked BrieClamshell 8 oz4056489151203
LIDL*11 oz Cranberry Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz4056489151203
LIDL*11 oz Fig Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz4056489310907
PRIMO TAGLIO*8 oz Plain Baked BrieClamshell 8 oz021130098460
Reny Picot*8 oz Plain Baked BrieClamshell 8 oz033421050088
Reny Picot*11 oz Cranberry Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz033421051115
Reny Picot*11 oz Apple Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz033421500811
Reny Picot*11 oz Fig Baked BrieClamshell 11 oz033421053119

Anyone with the recalled products is urged to not consume them and throw them away. The FDA recommends that they also use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. 

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET.