BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A company linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak is recalling more of its products that may be infected.
The recall comes after Old Europe Cheese already recalled 20 brands of cheese following listeria infections that have been observed in six states. Stores where that cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more.
The expansions to the recall involve Brie cheese sold under a variety of brands. One of the expanded recalls was sold under the brand St Louis Brie. The cheeses include:
|Product
|Weight
|UPC
|Best By Dates
|St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge
|7 oz
|041563 263709
|All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
|St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge-6 lb RW
|Variable weight
|041563 370018
|All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
|St Louis Brie
|Variable weight
|21107100000
|All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
|ST LOUIS BRIE PRE CUT WEDGES
|16.00 OZ
|00021565000000
|best by dates through 12/14/2022
|ST LOUIS CW BRIE WHEEL
|16.00 OZ
|00021171800000
|best by dates through 12/14/2022
The other expansion includes baked Brie cheeses sold under a variety of brands from August 1 through September 28. They were available at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico.
The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.
|Brand
|Product Name
|Packaging & Size
|UPC Code
|CULINARY TOUR
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|011225005350
|CULINARY TOUR
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|011225005367
|LA BONNE VIE
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|820581678814
|LA BONNE VIE
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|820581678821
|LIDL
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|4056489151203
|LIDL
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|4056489151203
|LIDL
|*11 oz Fig Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|4056489310907
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|021130098460
|Reny Picot
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|033421050088
|Reny Picot
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421051115
|Reny Picot
|*11 oz Apple Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421500811
|Reny Picot
|*11 oz Fig Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421053119
Anyone with the recalled products is urged to not consume them and throw them away. The FDA recommends that they also use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET.