Nationwide pet food recall issued over salmonella concerns

A nationwide pet food recall has been issued by Midwestern Pet Foods. The brand says the dog and cat food is potentially contaminated with salmonella and is a health risk to animals as well as human pet owners.

According to CBS News, salmonella can sicken animals eating food contaminated with the bacteria and can also infect people handling it, causing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and rarely more serious ailments in humans.

The brands including CanineX, Earthborn, Sportmix, Meridian and Pro Pac. They were produced at a plant in Monmouth, Illinois with expiration dates ranging from April 2022 to September 2022, according to the company’s recall notice.

There has been no animal or human illness reported from the products. The company says the possible contamination was found due to routine sampling.

The FDA has posted a full list of the affected products here.