BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
Due to the issue, the following locations were closed by the county health department:
- 319 Winslow Road
- 4623 Richland Plaza
- 1350 W Bloomfield Road
- 4001 Old State Road 37
- 2886 E 3rd Street
- 1799 E 10th Street
- 907 S College Mall Road
- 1839 N Kinser Pike
- 3480 W 3rd Street
According to Subway’s website, the only remaining Subway location is located inside the Wal-Mart at 3313 West State Route 45 in Bloomington.
We have reached out to county health officials and Subway for a comment, we will update this article when we receive additional information.