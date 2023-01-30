BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.

On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.

Health Department notice placed on the Kinser Pike Subway location (Photo // Andrew Fawbush)

Due to the issue, the following locations were closed by the county health department:

319 Winslow Road

4623 Richland Plaza

1350 W Bloomfield Road

4001 Old State Road 37

2886 E 3rd Street

1799 E 10th Street

907 S College Mall Road

1839 N Kinser Pike

3480 W 3rd Street

According to Subway’s website, the only remaining Subway location is located inside the Wal-Mart at 3313 West State Route 45 in Bloomington.

We have reached out to county health officials and Subway for a comment, we will update this article when we receive additional information.