KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — More than 2,000 pounds of ham and cheese loaf is being recalled because it may have been cross-contaminated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves Kraft Heinz Foods ham and cheese loaf products that were produced on October 10, 2022. The product was shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia, and further distributed for retail sales.

The recall was initiated after the company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under-processed.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under processed. The equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product. This led to concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The USDA says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.

Photo//USDA

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who has the ham and cheese loaf should not eat it. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the Kraft Heinz Food Company Consumer Hotline at 1-866-572-3806.