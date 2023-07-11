INDIANAPOLIS – Summer break will be over soon for some kids across central Indiana and this year, buying school supplies may cost a bit more.

“Not including clothing or shoes, just including the back-to-school supplies. I would say we spend probably about $150 to $200 per child,” said Katie Mann the Founder of Indy with Kids.

Mann is a mom of four. She said back-to-school season is always stressful for her family.

“Shoes are always the most expensive item in our family, even if you are not buying high-end name-brand shoes,” said Mann.

With all expenses accounted for, families are looking to pay more than last year.

“On average, they are saying for K-12 it is about $700 per child,” said Andy Mattingly the CEO of Forum Credit Union.

According to Mattingly, that’s $50 higher than last year. So, with multiple kids, that can add up.

“Try to spread it out if you can. If you don’t need all the school supplies on the first day of school, buy some in July, buy some in August,” said Mattingly.

“If parents don’t have the money saved for this, try use the best way to finance that. Make sure you are using the lowest rate card that you have, maybe the one that gives you rewards back so that you can get something for that.”

The National Retail Federation said 25 percent of back-to-school shoppers have already started buying items on their list.

Mattingly also advises consumers to take advantage of sales.

“We have Amazon Prime Day coming up, which can be a good day to buy supplies,” said Mattingly.

Mann says she has also found ways to simplify the process.

“I went to the Target website and the Walmart website, and they had our school lists actually already built in there. With one easy click, it literally took me 30 seconds. I can throw it in my shopping cart,” said Mann.

“When I did the list on Target it was $98 and when I did the exact same list on Walmart, and it was automatic, it was $55.”

There are resources to assist consumers.

“There are a lot of different places that people can go for assistance, The Salvation Army, United Way, a lot of local churches, Boys and Girls Club,” said Mattingly

Many teachers also face the burden of buying supplies for their classrooms. Places like Teachers’ Treasures can help assist teachers in classroom supplies.

Mattingly’s company also allows educators to apply for grants to help supplement their classrooms. You can apply here.