CHINA GROVE, Texas — More than 5,000 pounds of shepherd’s pie is being recalled because it may contain copper wire pieces.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Lone Star Bakery is recalling the frozen product that was produced on April 1, 2022 with a use-by date of September 23, 2023.

The recall was initiated after the company got complaints about entwined copper wire embedded in the product. While there has been no confirmed reports of injury, the USDA believes the wire pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

The following product is included in the recall:

8-oz. carton packages containing “BOOMERANG’S BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with “USE BY 092323” on the label.

Carton for recalled product (Photo//USDA)

Shipping box for recalled product (Photo//USDA)

Label on outside of master case (Photo//USDA)

The shepherd’s pie has the establishment number Est. 31772 inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was distributed to locations in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The USDA is concerned that some products may still be in the freezer. Anyone with the recalled shepherd’s pie should throw it away or return it where they bought it.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Kay Grimes, Corporate Attorney for Lone Star Bakery, Inc., at 210-648-6400 ext.646 or kaygrimes@lonestarbakery.com.