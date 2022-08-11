TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Elevators sold for residential use nationwide since 1986 are being recalled because young children can get trapped in the space between the doors.

The recall involves several elevator models manufactured by Residential Elevators, Inc. This includes Easy Rider, Horizon Lift, Luxury Lift, Luxury Lift Hydraulic, Luxury Lift Traction and RE. They were sold from 1986 through July 2022 for between $20,000 and $50,000.

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors. (Photo//CPSC)

The recall comes after complaints about the elevator’s safety. In one report filed April 11, a person reported that they had a home elevator made by Residential Elevators in their home. The person said the doors were not compliant with the 3/4 inch, 4 inch rules for safety to avoid child entrapment.

This rule is a national safety code effective May 2016. In the rule, the clearance between the hoistway doors or gates and the edge of the landing sills should not exceed 3/4 inch. The distance between the hoistway landing door and car gate or door must reject a 4″ diameter ball at all points.

As the Residential Elevators models are currently, a young child could get trapped inside. In the recall notice, the Consumer Product Safety Commission published a diagram depicting what this situation could look like.

Scenario depicting a child trapped between an exterior landing (hoistway) door and an interior elevator car door due to a hazardous gap. The exterior door locks the young child in the space between the doors when the elevator is called to another floor, putting the child at risk of being crushed or pinned and suffering serious injuries or death. (Photo//CPSC)

Residential Elevators, Inc. said they are aware of one incident involving one of its elevators that resulted in a serious spinal injury to a child.

The person who issued the complaint said many other vendors had already addressed the risk with recalls and door baffle installation. This includes another company that issued a recall after a 10-year-old boy suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

The person in the Residential Elevators complaint said they got a notice from the company saying they needed to separately arrange for baffling and they wouldn’t do any maintenance until they did so.

Four months after the person filed the complaint, Residential Elevators recalled their models. Under the recall, space guards will be provided for free. Space guard installation will be provided upon request.

The company says people should keep unsupervised children away from the recalled residential elevators until they can get the space guards installed. People can contact the company for instructions on how to measure for the guards to correct any hazardous gap.

Residential Elevators, Inc. can be reached toll-free at 877-794-3032 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at doorgapsafety@residentialelevators.com. Instructions on how to measure and a form for service can be located on the company’s website.