INDIANAPOLIS – In the midst of high inflation and high prices, it should come as no surprise that Americans are stressing out over their finances.

A new study by Point shows stress over personal finances is affecting more than half of American consumers. According to the survey, 55% of Americans say worries about personal finances or negatively, impacting their mental health.

That’s compared to less than a third of people who said social issues or geopolitical issues are having the same effect. 36% of respondents said money concerns are causing them to lose sleep. 60% of women sent personal finances are affecting their mental health, while 45% of men said the same thing.

The survey also found younger Americans seem to be affected the most. Nearly 65% of Gen Z respondents said personal finances, or affecting their mental health a “great deal.”

Different generations seem to be affected in different ways, based on their different stages in life.

Gen X respondents are most worried about saving for retirement. Gen Z, respondents were most worried about saving enough money to buy a home. Millennials and Gen X, are both worried about losing jobs, and all generations are concerned about debt.

As with any problem, experts, say talking about it with a loved one or close friend can help. That can be especially true if the other person shares some of the same concerns. It can also help come up with an action plan or a new budget for your finances.

If you don’t feel like you were able to get a handle on your financial problems, especially debt, you can turn to a credit counselor. Many of them or nonprofit, and can help map your way to a better financial outlook.

The Consumer Affairs website has its top picks for credit counseling based on in-depth studies and reviews.