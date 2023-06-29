INDIANAPOLIS — Vehicle shopping for a teen usually comes down to finding the right mix of safety and affordability.
Sadly, teen driving deaths have followed the national trend of increasing by 11% in the last couple of years.
Fortunately, you don’t have to embark on this car-shopping journey without guidance. The folks at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have compiled a list of 46 used and 16 new vehicles that meet their standards. The reviews and recommendations are based on extensive vehicle testing.
The best-used vehicles on the list fall in the price range of about $8000 and $20,000:
- Mazda 3 – $9,100
- Subaru Legacy – $7,800
- Toyota Avalon – $14,600
- Volvo XC60 – $9,600
The best new vehicles fall between $23,000 and $40,000:
- Mazda 3 – $23.000
- Subaru Legacy – $25,100
- Honda HR-V – $24,400
- Subaru Ascent – $34,600
According to the IIHS, both groups have a combination of these safety factors:
- Standard electronic stability control
- Above-average reliability, based on Consumer Reports (CR) member survey, for the majority of the years listed
- Average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling test
- Dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake test
- Good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraints
- Four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated)
When you review the full list of vehicles, you won’t find any sports cars or anything with a lot of horsepower. You also won’t find any vehicles that are too big or too small. Anything under 2700 pounds isn’t considered safe enough in a crash. And while you might think “bigger is safer,” large SUVs can be difficult for some young drivers to handle, and they need more braking distance.
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, for a young driver, this list could provide some solid guidance, including why each vehicle was chosen for the list.